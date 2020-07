Elon Musk has released a first look at what Gigafactory Berlin will look like when it is completed, and it is quite stunning.



In November 2019, Musk announced Tesla’s plan to build a Gigafactory in Berlin — the automaker’s first full vehicle factory in Europe.



Things have been moving slowly due to Tesla running into a few issues with locals and environmentalists due to cutting down the forest at the site, and then a global pandemic happened.





Read Article