Tesla's New Insurance Program To Reduce Costs For Owners

Tesla is about to launch a new insurance program in order to reduce costs for its owners and some details are starting to leak through a new partner behind the program.



For years now, Tesla has been increasingly more involved in building insurance products especially designed for its vehicles.

Two years ago, we published an exclusive report revealing that Tesla was working on a new car insurance program, which it started offering to its customers in Australia and Hong Kong. It has since expanded into several other markets including North America.


Truthy

Tesla needs to this as insurance companies are increasing rates. Seems drivers are increasingly trying that "ridiculous" acceleration and crashing their cars.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/2/2019 10:34:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

