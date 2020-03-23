Tesla's Powerwall Is Backordered In Several Markets - Model 3 Production Takes Priority

Tesla Powerwall appears to be back-ordered in several markets as home energy storage incentives, especially in California, have made the home battery pack super popular.



With the introduction of Powerwall 2 in 2016, Tesla took the home energy storage business by storm with a leading cost per kWh of energy capacity.

The automaker received tens of thousands of reservations for the device, but the production ramp-up over the last few years has been slow since Tesla focused its efforts and battery supply on Model 3 production.