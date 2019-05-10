Tesla's SMART Summon AIN'T So Smart, Leads To Alleged Crashes — Who Should Foot The Bill? Insurance? Tesla Owners?

Recently, Tesla debuted an all-new feature for its vehicles. Dubbed Smart Summon, it allows Tesla owners to start their vehicle and have it drive over to them, provided their within 200 feet of their ride.



Pretty neat party trick, right?



WRONG!



There's been numerous instances of the feature not working as intended. This has led to alleged scrapes, fender benders and close calls. Considering many owners have videotaped and shared their experience(s), it's quite damning.



Having said that, some folks who didn't have much luck have been in contact with their insurers. As of now it seems that owners are on the hook for these mishaps.



BUT. One has to ask: As this is a product feature, shouldn't Tesla take some of the ownership of these incidents?



That said, I've got to wonder: WHO should fit the bill in an accident while using the Smart Summon feature? The owner or Tesla?









Tesla Inc owners summoning their driverless cars in parking lots are likely liable for crashes, lawyers said after a series of internet videos showed problems with cars running new software.



If the accidents pile up, though, Tesla itself is sure to be brought into a legal fight, insurance industry experts said.



The incidents highlight a shifting landscape for long-held assumptions about auto insurance and accident blame as more car manufacturers offer features that can automate parallel parking, avoid collisions, and take over steering during traffic, among other things...



