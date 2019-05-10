Tesla's SMART Summon AIN'T So Smart, Leads To Alleged Crashes — Who Should Foot The Bill? Insurance? Tesla Owners?

Recently, Tesla debuted an all-new feature for its vehicles.

Dubbed Smart Summon, it allows Tesla owners to start their vehicle and have it drive over to them, provided their within 200 feet of their ride.

Pretty neat party trick, right?

WRONG!

There's been numerous instances of the feature not working as intended. This has led to alleged scrapes, fender benders and close calls. Considering many owners have videotaped and shared their experience(s), it's quite damning.

Having said that, some folks who didn't have much luck have been in contact with their insurers. As of now it seems that owners are on the hook for these mishaps.

BUT. One has to ask: As this is a product feature, shouldn't Tesla take some of the ownership of these incidents?

That said, I've got to wonder: WHO should fit the bill in an accident while using the Smart Summon feature? The owner or Tesla?




Tesla Inc owners summoning their driverless cars in parking lots are likely liable for crashes, lawyers said after a series of internet videos showed problems with cars running new software.

If the accidents pile up, though, Tesla itself is sure to be brought into a legal fight, insurance industry experts said.

The incidents highlight a shifting landscape for long-held assumptions about auto insurance and accident blame as more car manufacturers offer features that can automate parallel parking, avoid collisions, and take over steering during traffic, among other things...

Read Article


User Comments

SanJoseDriver

The answer is simple, the owner.

Until the owner does not have to pay attention to what the car is doing, they'll be liable. When it crosses that bridge, Tesla will be on the hook for any mistakes where the car is at fault.

Over the weekend, Smart Summon was updated. It got much better, but probably only because of how much real-world data it collected. Seems more confident and turn signals are now being used whenever possible.

The next big feature update is in 1-2 months. Brace yourself if you thought this was pushing things... you'll be able to get out of your car and tell it to find a parking space. Even I'm apprehensive.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 12:41:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -8   

Aspy11

Honda demonstrated all these features 15 years ago, autopilot, summon, find parking....but because of liabilities knew better than to sell cars with this technology.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 9:19:07 AM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Yet, you say you don't work for them.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 10:09:26 AM | | Votes: 7   

FAQMD

Click ...! LOL Laziness leads to accidents ... it is that simple.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 2:08:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

FAQMD

Forgot the Tesla bonus material. ha, ha, ha

"In order to put out the fire, the street had to be closed and fire authorities had to bring in a container user to cool the vehicle. The container held 11,000 liters (11 tons) of water and was designed to eliminate the biggest risk in an EV accident which is the battery catching fire."

"Here is the problem: according to the article, some 11,000 liters of water are needed to finally extinguish a burning Tesla but an average fire engine only carries around 2,000 liters of water."

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/11-tons-water-and-special-container-used-extinguish-burning-tesla-austria

Maybe someone needs to perform a study that investigates the amount of carbon & other pollution Tesla's cause from their fires vs the their alledged carbon savings.

The study may also want to include the amount of natural resources (water,etc.)that are needed to put out these fires.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 2:21:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 8   

SanJoseDriver

And 17 cars catch on fire every hour in the US. Every single Tesla fire ever somehow makes it to the news.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 6:02:32 AM | | Votes: -8   

OttoC

Elon should foot the bill. No private insurance company should provide coverage to a Tesla. All the BETA testing of "features" on public roads should be covered by Elon.

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 7:55:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 9   

jeffgall

Simple answer. If you have the feature, the Issuance company should increase your policy to support it. Otherwise, I agree, the standard policy is not written for this type of “driving.”

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 8:53:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 10   

MDarringer

Tesla is the one who is liable. They are deploying a technology in beta form--meaning not completely designed, nor adequately tested--to people who believe the feature will work as Tesla says it will.

Tesla is liable because the feature does not work as advertised.

But we know that Tesla does not waste time and money on fully engineering anything.

We also know that Tesla does not believe in rigorous testing before putting something out to the public.

Using the public as beta testers for autonomous features is morally reprehensible, but that is how Tesla does business.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 10:08:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 7   

valhallakey

Pushing the envelope with these technologies and selling them to the public definitely is raising a lot of questions that have not been answered definitively by law, by insurance companies etc... Will be interesting to see it play out. I think the insurance companies will have to start aggressively getting data on these features. Are there fewer parking lot incidents per parking attempts when using these self parking features or more incidents? How do the insurance companies make that determination? Are those self parking incidents typically more expensive to repair than human caused parking lot incidents? Will be interesting to watch this space and the automated driving space in general as these issues play out. A fatality from running a stop sign, or making a decision to go on a sidewalk to avoid a head on collision will really heat up this area of driving.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 10:13:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

The insurance companies should send a message to Tesla by refusing to insure these unsafe-at-any-speed vehicles.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 10:29:08 AM | | Votes: 6   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It is a BETA feature. If you wish to use it and put your pricey car at risk in a public space or a confined space, you have no one to blame but yourself. The only space to even attempt to play with this feature is an empty parking lot. Do it a few times to get your kicks and then forget it until the full version comes out.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 10:58:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Not so fast cha cha! The software isn't ready for reasonable safety in the public. The issue goes way beyond the owner of the Tesla.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 11:18:57 AM | | Votes: 3   

mini22

Tesla's problem is that it has little to no money. Therefore it has to chase volume in order to survive. However what happens is that it's quality control and reliability end up going down the toilet. Technology is great but it has to work and has to be reliable. Tesla is unable to deliver on this. Further by not going through a typical dealer network they create further delays in customer service. This will not happen with Porsche and VW. When you buy a Porsche EV or VW you will have your local dealer be equipped to service your vehicle if it needs it. For Tesla the handwriting is on the wall if no one buys them out. I think the window is the to 4 years tops.

mini22 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 12:40:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Tesla would be so much better off without Elon.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/6/2019 3:07:58 PM | | Votes: 1   

