Elon Musk says the production Tesla Model S Plaid will seat 7, crush the Porsche Taycan on the Nurburgring and feature larger rear seats. This comes just after the news of the Model S Plaid beating the Taycan on the Ring. According to Musk, the updated Model S Plaid will go into production around October or November of next year. The production version is expected to be even faster than the prototypes we keep seeing out on the 'Ring.



