Test Your Porsche Knowledge! NAME The Official Color Of THIS 911.

Agent001 submitted on 5/20/2020

Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

I've always been fascinated by the names companies pick for the colors of their products.

Mauritius Blue, Zermatt Silver, Estoril Blue, etc.

And if you know the origin of the name or have been to the actual place if it's a location, it adds some mystique.

I'm pretty good, not the best at remembering these names over the years (i don't have much to live for) but some are rare and it takes me a while.

That happened today when I saw this Vintage Porsche 911.

I noticed the hideousness of the color out of the corner of my eye. And then, the brain challenge BEGAN.

Took me about an hour but then I FINALLY remembered it.

So Spies, let's test YOUR knowledge and see who can guess it first. I will chime in within the comments when someone guesses and if no one does will post the answer.

Who will WIN?! GO!





User Comments

MDarringer

Bloody stool red?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/20/2020 10:38:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

