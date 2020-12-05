Texas Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Tesla - Promises BILLIONS Saved In Taxes Alone

Agent009 submitted on 5/12/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:48:44 AM

2 user comments | Views : 486 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla may be in conflict with Alameda County health officials today, but it doesn’t mean that other areas in the United States are not willing to host the electric car maker.

In a series of announcements, officials from the State of Texas welcomed Elon Musk with open arms, stating that Tesla will find a very supportive environment in the Lone Star State. 

Amidst the recent drama that unfolded yesterday, which involved Elon Musk reopening the Fremont factory without the green light from Alameda County health officials, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez from Texas posted a note on Twitter. In his message, the judge acknowledged Tesla’s plight in California while iterating that such difficulties will likely not be present if the electric car maker were operating in Texas.



Read Article


Texas Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Tesla - Promises BILLIONS Saved In Taxes Alone

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

HoustonMidtown

Maybe Musk will get Texas to change their laws so you can buy a Tesla here instead of doing an "out-of-state purchase"

HoustonMidtown (View Profile)

Posted on 5/12/2020 11:37:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Newsom needs to step in and secure Tesla in California.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/12/2020 11:45:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]