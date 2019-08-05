That Didn't Take Long: 2020 Toyota Supra Bites The Dust At Nürburgring

It had to happen eventually, but we didn't expect to see this so soon because a 2020 Toyota Supra has already crashed at the Nürburgring. Don't worry, this wasn't a lucky person who somehow got ahold of a new Supra extremely early because this incident happened during the industry pool driving period, meaning someone with permission from Toyota was behind the wheel.



The crash happened at the Nordschleife's Exmühle section. The pod visible in some of the images is a way to conceal a damaged vehicle when hauling it away during the industry pool driving period. Automakers aren't keen on letting the public see their upcoming products, especially if the damage could potentially reveal secrets about a new machine.



Read Article