Infiniti will delay the start of production of its upcoming QX55 by five months, the automaker told its supply chain.

The QX55 was to arrive in dealerships this summer as a coupe-like version of Infiniti's QX50 compact crossover, with production beginning in June. But it will now start in November, suppliers were informed in a letter dated Jan. 13 from Nissan North America's manufacturing team in Aguascalientes, Mexico.