The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer Was JUST Unveiled, Get Your FIRST VIDEO Look Now!

Late last week, General Motors dropped an all-new vehicle for us to check out. With the resurrection of the Blazer nameplate comes an all-new and rather sporty design.



If you ask us, it seems to look an awful lot like a Chevrolet Camaro. Scope out that front facade and get a gander at its interior. There's no confusing where GM's design team took some creative license from.



2019 Chevrolet Blazer



Having said that, we're well aware that pictures don't always work in a vehicle's favor. In fact, I'd argue that the latest, edgy designs are more favorable when seen via video or in the flesh. Sometimes you just need to see the proportions in real life to come to terms with a design.



So, when I saw this FIRST video of the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer pop up, I knew you'd want to take a look.



Check out the all-new Blazer, Spies and let us know what you think now.







2019 Chevy Blazer is here. GM and Chevy fills its midsize SUV void with a familiar name - Blazer. This is your first look at the all new 3.6L V6 2019 chevy Blazer RS. Get all the details -







