Audi's press release follows:



Taken to the next level: new edition of the Audi Q7

More powerful: new design with clear SUV characteristics and prestige factor

More dynamic: active roll stabilization, air suspension and all-wheel steering

More cutting edge: touch operating concept, HD Matrix laser light and 48-volt mild hybrid

The Audi Q7 is getting an all-round update – both visually and technically. The large SUV features the new design of the Q family and offers superb dynamics and excellent comfort, in addition to its superior spaciousness. Mild hybrid technology, the digital operating concept and the optional HD Matrix LED headlights including laser light are just some of its highlights. The new Audi Q7 will be launched in Europe in mid-September.





