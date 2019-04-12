The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Is COSTING GM $$$ — Will Prices SPIKE For 2021?

If it's too good to be true, it probably is.



That's an adage that shouldn't be forgotten, Spies. That's because it is all too true. Especially when the auto industry is involved.



According to the latest reports, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette is going to be costing General Motors some serious bucks for every unit sold for less than $80,000. This explains why its price rises quite a bit via its nice menu of options and parts to choose from.



The folks at MotorTrend go into greater detail but basically it can be summarized as such: The budget for the C8 project assumed the vehicle would start at $80,000 and not sub $60,000.



Knowing this, should we all get ready for GM to jack up the prices of Corvettes for the 2021, 2022, etc. model years?







According to our source, the original budget for the C8 project assumed a starting price of $79,995. This is certainly reasonable considering the enormous amount of work needed to redesign the car into a mid-engine configuration, but it's a huge jump from the C7. In order to keep customers from revolting, Chevy is taking it on the chin and willingly losing money on every C8 it sells for less than $80,000. No doubt a factor in the C8's laundry list of options and dress-up parts is the hope buyers will load up their cars with extras and turn their $60,000 Stingrays into $80,000-plus Stingrays. The C8 Stingray Z71 3LT we tested rang up at $88,305.



