The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Is JUST Getting To Dealers And There's Already Money On The Hood...

When it comes to all-new vehicles, usually deals are not to be had right out of the gate. Typically it takes some time — approximately one year — before you start to see incentives on an all-new product.



Really, it comes down to the region you're shopping in as well as the demand for that particular model.



Interestingly though, the team at Hyundai is being super aggressive with the 2020 Sonata. Maybe because it's a bit suspect in the looks department?



According to reports, the 2020 Sonata SE model in Los Angeles will have a $2,500 incentive for leases straight away. The SEL will get $2,000 and the Limited will get $1,750.



What do YOU make of this, Spies? Is this just a smart move to stand out from the competition OR is it an indicator of Hyundai anticipating a bigger problem with its latest product?









Even though dealers are just starting to receive the revamped 2020 Sonata, Hyundai is attempting to hit the ground running with up to a $2,500 incentive for leasing. According to a dealer incentive bulletin, the largest discount is for the SE, while the SEL gets $2,000, followed by the range-topping Limited with $1,750.

Just to put this in perspective, 2019 Honda Accords have been on sale for nearly a year at this point and offer just $750 in lease cash. Here in Los Angeles, the Sonata SE is listed at $219 for 36 months with $2,699 due at signing, an effective cost of $294/month based on an MSRP of $24,330 and 10,000 miles per year...



