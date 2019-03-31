In my previous thread you can take a look at one of the first reviews of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. And while our friend from KBB does a nice job going through the latest Jeep product, this is essentially for naught.



That's because price matters, folks.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) dropped the pricing on us over the weekend and this is what we're looking at if you're seeking to add a 2020 Gladiator to your garage. Here we go:



- Gladiator Sport — $33,545*

- Gladiator Sport S — $36,755*

- Gladiator Overland — $40,395*

- Rubicon — $43,545*



*These prices do not include title, taxes and fees.



So, Spies, we've got to ask: Does THIS seem like a reasonable price for the all-new Jeep Gladiator?



It arrives in showrooms this summer.



