The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Gets An Official PRICE — Is It Too HIGH, Too LOW Or Just RIGHT?

It wasn't too long ago that General Motors rolled out its 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.
Of course, the GMC Yukon, Yukon XL and Denali followed.
Then, the finale. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade.
2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe
For all of those reveals, pricing was not disclosed. Well, we're finally seeing some daylight. That's because GM has released initial pricing information around the 2021 Tahoe. But, we're only talking about base prices, which kind of stinks.
At least it's something.
When we get full pricing details, we'll be sure to pass it along, Spies! That said, we've got to wonder: Are these prices too HIGH, too LOW or just RIGHT?
Chevrolet released its base prices for the 2021 Tahoe full-size SUV, showing slight increases and a price decrease in one model.
- The Tahoe LS will start at $50,295, up $1,000 from the 2020 model.
- The Tahoe LT starts at $55,095, up $800.
- The Tahoe Premier starts at $63,895, down $100.
The prices include transportation and destination fees.
