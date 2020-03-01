The $60,000 Question: WHY Does The Kia Telluride Look SO Much BETTER Than The All-new Genesis GV80?

Since the initial pictures of the Genesis GV80 dropped earlier this week, Agent 001 and I have been talking quite a bit.

We haven't spent an abundance of time on the subject but we've been a bit perplexed.

While the Kia Telluride has a rather strong and more squared-off design that's been widely accepted, the company got a bit more creative with the Hyundai Palisade. The former looks more Range Rover meets Volvo, and the latter looks like the Cadillac Escalade passed through a South Korean design house.

And now there's the Genesis GV80, which is supposed to be the best of the trio. And it looks like a Bentley Bentayga made love to an Nissan/Infiniti.

If that sentence alone didn't make it clear to you, I will now. It's not good.

I will give credit where it's due, however. I really dig what Genesis did with the interior.

All that said though, we've got to wonder: WHY does the Kia Telluride look SO much better than the flagship, Genesis GV80?



Hyundai-Kia is trying really hard to be stylish but are producing misses (Optima, Sonata, Palisade, G90, GV80...) and very few hits (Telluride, Soul, Stinger). You can tell they are trying but not succeeding.

I don't think the Teluride does look better, just different. You have only seen the GV80 in pictures, so it is hard to make a judgement yet.
Plus, the Kia is based on a FWD platform, which is well disguised, whereas the GV80 is on a RWD platform. They did a magnificent job with the details on the Teluride. With the same effort on this new platform I will be looking forward to driving it.

