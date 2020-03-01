The $60,000 Question: WHY Does The Kia Telluride Look SO Much BETTER Than The All-new Genesis GV80?

Since the initial pictures of the Genesis GV80 dropped earlier this week, Agent 001 and I have been talking quite a bit. We haven't spent an abundance of time on the subject but we've been a bit perplexed.



While the Kia Telluride has a rather strong and more squared-off design that's been widely accepted, the company got a bit more creative with the Hyundai Palisade. The former looks more Range Rover meets Volvo, and the latter looks like the Cadillac Escalade passed through a South Korean design house.



And now there's the Genesis GV80, which is supposed to be the best of the trio. And it looks like a Bentley Bentayga made love to an Nissan/Infiniti.



If that sentence alone didn't make it clear to you, I will now. It's not good.



I will give credit where it's due, however. I really dig what Genesis did with the interior.



All that said though, we've got to wonder: WHY does the Kia Telluride look SO much better than the flagship, Genesis GV80?





