The All-new, Ferrari 488 Pista — Does It Get MUCH Better Than This?

If you are initiated, you should know by now what a mid-engine Ferrari V8 is all about. And while the standard cars are quite good in their own respect, there’s no question that the speciale series vehicles are just that much better.

For example, after driving the 488 GTB there’s no question that the Italians were back in action. To me, the 488 is the best supercar money can buy. From the engine to the interior trim, this vehicle nails it.



Ferrari 488 Pista



So now that the 488 Pista is here, what can we expect? More of everything. Well, mostly everything.

According to Ferrari, the all-new 488 Pista will drop nearly 200 pounds and gain nearly 50 horsepower from its 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V8 motor. That means about 710 ponies will be on tap and zero to 60 will come in about 2.8 seconds.

From what we can see via the studio photos, the interior remains largely the same but gets even more Spartan for weight savings. On the outside there will be plenty of aerodynamic tricks to increase downforce and keep this 488 planted to the tarmac — the 488 Pista will produce 20 percent more downforce over the standard 488.

As expected, it will shift faster, be stiffer, have a louder exhaust note and leverage technology to allow drivers to get even closer to what a professional is capable of. Oh, and there will be optional racing stripes.





Ferrari 488 Pista









































Ferrari's press release follows:



Geneva unveiling for exhilarating, high-performance new Special Series

The Ferrari 488 Pista, which will be unveiled at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, is the successor to Ferrari’s V8-engined special series – the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale – which have received critical acclaim for their performance and undiluted handling.

The Ferrari 488 Pista marks a significant step forward from the previous special series in terms of both sporty dynamics and for the level of technological carry-over from racing. The name is, in fact, a direct homage to Ferrari’s unparalleled heritage in motor sports.

The car’s development evolved directly from the company’s involvement in the FIA World Endurance Championship – in which it has won five Manufacturers’ titles in the GTE class in the six years since the series’ inception – and its 25 years’ experience in running the Ferrari Challenge one-make series.

The Ferrari 488 Pista’s extensive weight saving solutions, along with engine, vehicle dynamics and aerodynamic developments, all derive from Ferrari’s racing cars: the 488 GTE and the 488 Challenge. The result is a car with an uncompromising mission: to offer impeccable track-like performance on and off the road, even when in the hands of non-professional drivers.

LIGHTER AND MORE POWERFUL

The new model weighs an impressive 90 kg less (1280 kg dry) than the 488 GTB. This fact, combined with the largest ever increase in engine power for a special series car (+50 cv), sets a new benchmark for Ferrari’s V8 sports cars.

Its engine is the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history and is an extreme evolution of the turbo unit that won the overall International Engine of the Year award titles in both 2016 and 2017.

It punches out 720 cv with the highest specific output of in its class (185 cv/l) and is now lighter too, thanks to solutions adopted from the 488 Challenge. As a result it has a top speed of 340 km/h and sprints from 0-100 km/h in 2.85” and 0 -200 km/h in 7.6”.

The engine sound is unique and unmistakably Ferrari, as such a special car warrants. Both the sound quality and the intensity are higher than the 488 GTB in all gears and at all engine speeds in proportion with the progressive increase in power.

BOOSTED DOWNFORCE

The Ferrari 488 Pista makes full use of Ferrari’s motor-sports experience for maximum aerodynamic performance even on the road. Among the racing solutions adopted is the front F1-inspired S-Duct and the design of the front diffusers which feature a ramp angle that was optimised for the 488 GTE to create strong suction for increased downforce. Additionally, the rear blown spoiler is higher and longer and the shape has been optimised. The final result of all these interventions is an impressive 20% increase in downforce compared to the 488 GTB.

EXHILARATING DRIVING PLEASURE

The vehicle dynamics were designed to enhance driving pleasure and make the car’s full potential available to all drivers, professional or otherwise. The objective was to make the car’s performance on the limit easier to reach and control.

This was achieved by synergies between the development of the mechanical set-up and the electronic dynamic controls integrated into version 6 of the Side-Slip Angle Control system. SSC 6.0 incorporates all the following systems: E-Diff3, F1-Trac, the magnetorheological suspension (SCM) and, for the first time ever, the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer. The FDE features a world-first: it uses Ferrari software to adjust the brake pressure at the callipers.

A POWERFUL, EFFICIENT DESIGN

The design of the Ferrari 488 Pista is focussed on functional aerodynamic concepts while the cockpit is pared back in keeping with its very sporty vocation. Ferrari Design used innovative elements, such as the aerodynamic S-Duct at the front, as an opportunity to visually shorten the car’s nose, creating an original floating wing effect.

The racing livery colour scheme is an integral part of the design of the car and the way it dives into the S-Duct underscores the berlinetta’s compact yet imposing forms. Contrasting edging on the aerodynamic elements on the bumpers and flanks add structure to the design.

The concept of the front is echoed in the dolphin-tail rear spoiler which appears suspended to provide an impression lightness and efficiency, while the rear volumes add a sense of power to the tail.

Ferrari 488 Pista

Short technical specifications

ENGINE

Type V8 – 90° twin turbo

Overall displacement 3902 cm3

Max. power output * 530 kW (720 cv) at 8000 rpm

Max. torque * 770 Nm at 3000 rpm in 7th gear

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Length 4605 mm

Width 1975 mm

Height 1206 mm

Dry weight ** 1280 kg

PERFORMANCE

0-100 km/h 2.85 s

0 -200 km/h 7.6 s

Max. Speed > 340 km/h

FUEL CONSUMPTION AND C02 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

* With 98 octane petrol

**With optional lightweight features