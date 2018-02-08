The All-new Mercedes A-Class Is HERE — Did The Germans NAIL IT This Time?

Agent00R submitted on 8/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:07:17 PM

0 user comments | Views : 264 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I remember it like it was yesterday.

Mercedes-Benz came out and introduced to the US market a proper entry-level Mercedes product that wasn't similar to the God awful C230 Kompressor hatchback. Dubbed the CLA-Class, it was an all-new Mercedes for an all-new generation.

And it was a smashing success.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Echoing the design philosophy of the larger CLS-Class sedan, CLAs soon were everywhere. But, that doesn't mean that critics were singing the CLA's praises. In fact, they were, by and large, against it. The four-cylinder motor caught flack and then the interior was universally panned.

But when I drove it, I thought it did everything a sub $30,000 three-pointed star should do. Deliver a better than average mark across the board — driving dynamics, interior, style, etc. Was it something I would buy? Never. That didn't mean it was a failure though.

Now we're introduced to the all-new A-Class, which will carry the CLA's torch. Equipped with a much more streamlined exterior design and a fully revised interior, we're wondering what YOU think.

Did the Germans NAIL IT this time? Did they miss? What say you, Spies?


2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class



























































The All-new Mercedes A-Class Is HERE — Did The Germans NAIL IT This Time?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]