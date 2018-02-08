I remember it like it was yesterday.
Mercedes-Benz came out and introduced to the US market a proper entry-level Mercedes product that wasn't similar to the God awful C230 Kompressor hatchback. Dubbed the CLA-Class, it was an all-new Mercedes for an all-new generation.
And it was a smashing success.
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Echoing the design philosophy of the larger CLS-Class sedan, CLAs soon were everywhere. But, that doesn't mean that critics were singing the CLA's praises. In fact, they were, by and large, against it. The four-cylinder motor caught flack and then the interior was universally panned.
But when I drove it, I thought it did everything a sub $30,000 three-pointed star should do. Deliver a better than average mark across the board — driving dynamics, interior, style, etc. Was it something I would buy? Never. That didn't mean it was a failure though.
Now we're introduced to the all-new A-Class, which will carry the CLA's torch. Equipped with a much more streamlined exterior design and a fully revised interior, we're wondering what YOU think.
Did the Germans NAIL IT this time? Did they miss? What say you, Spies?
