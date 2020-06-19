The Answer To Affordable Housing? 2021 Ford F-150 To Have Optional Sleeper Seat And Enhanced Connectivity

Ford Motor Co next week will show the next generation of its brawny F-150 pickup truck that offers a new sleeper-seat feature and over-the-air software updates in a machine Ford is counting on to help pay off coronavirus-related debts.



The new F-150, part of the best-selling vehicle line in the United States, accounts for $50 billion in annual revenue, and a significant share of Ford’s annual profit. While Tesla Inc and General Motors have moved faster on over-the-air software upgrades and high-speed in-vehicle data networks, the new F-150 will bring such technology squarely into the mainstream.

