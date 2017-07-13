The Audi Sport Performance Parts – New dynamics for Audi R8 and Audi TT

Even more distinctive, sportier and faster: The new Audi Sport Performance Parts take dynamic handling to a wholly new level for the Audi R8 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 12.

3 – 11.4*; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 287 – 272*) sports car and the Audi TT. The retrofit range will be available in dealers in late summer 2017 and features numerous components.

“With the Audi Sport Performance Parts we are tapping into a new business segment,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “Our wealth of experience garnered over many years of building sports cars is incorporated into every component we offer. Along with our expertise from motor racing, which is still the best test bed for volume production.”

