The Average American Is Spending Almost $800 A Month On Their Vehicle

The pleasure of owning a brand new vehicle, regardless of its make and model, can’t be compared to anything. We know all you enthusiasts out there know exactly what we are talking about. Unfortunately, with every year this pleasure is getting more and more expensive, despite the fact that more and more people can afford it. According to the AAA research agency, the average new car price is close to $40,000 these days.

But more importantly, the agency’s latest research shows the average American owner is spending approximately $9,282 per year on their vehicle, which equals to $773.50 a month. That’s significantly higher than last year’s $8,849, which only comes to show new car expenses are going up year after year.