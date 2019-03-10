The Average Car Loan Is Now For A Incredible 69 Months - How Long Is Yours?

When you go to buy a new car, how long do you really expect to make payments on it? Three years? Four? Maybe five? Lately, there’s a good chance it’s more than six years, which is an increasingly troubling sign for buyers, the auto industry and the economy as a whole.

The Wall Street Journal has a new story out that’s a kind of overview of something we’ve covered extensively around these parts—that super-long car loans, often with very high interest rates, are the new normal in car buying. And buyers are having a hell of a time keeping up. It means that car loans stick around well into when some of these models need pricey repairs, or past their original owners, and they eat into more and more of our incomes.



PUGPROUD

69 months and growing...a sure sign the industry is headed for a major shake up. Just a matter of time.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/3/2019   

