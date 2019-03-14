The Average US Pickup Buyer Doesn't Need A Truck, Just A Cowboy Outfit

Agent009 submitted on 3/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:16:57 AM

0 user comments | Views : 344 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This is the golden age of full-size pickup trucks.

Because the market demands it, and because the market is enormous and extremely profitable, the latest breed of pickup trucks is comfortable, commodious, potent, and dare I say luxurious. The Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500 are, respectively, the top-selling vehicles in America. And with their Brobdingnagian scale, appliqué steer horns, remotely erecting towing hitches, and power-opening tailgates that drop like the rear flap on a cowpoke’s union suit, pickup trucks may be the greatest examples of overcompensation ever invented.

If you look at pickups objectively—a stretch for a country raised on "Like a Rock" ads—they are also kind of ruining the world. They’re a grotesque addiction. And our unslakable thirst for them is irrational.



Read Article


The Average US Pickup Buyer Doesn't Need A Truck, Just A Cowboy Outfit

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]