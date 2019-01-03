The BASE Tesla Model 3 Is FINALLY Here, But There's A Catch...

When Tesla's Elon Musk noted that he would be producing an entry-level product, he said that it would start at $35,000. This all sounded too good to be true.



A $35,000 Tesla? No way!



Turns out it was a bit too good to be true. It's taken two years for the base Model 3 to come to fruition but as of Thursday evening, it became real. Said to achieve 220 miles on a full charge and hit 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, it doesn't sound too bad when you compare it to the BMW i3 or Chevrolet Bolt.



Depending on specification, Tesla is giving guidance that deliveries will start in two to four weeks.



There's just one catch. According to Musk, Tesla vehicles will be sold only online. That means there will be another round of layoffs at Tesla. Most stores will shutter but it's not clear where and when. Musk's memo noted that high-traffic stores will remain open as Tesla information centers and galleries.







