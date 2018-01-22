It's officially been one week since the start of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS).
As mentioned in previous threads, it was a bit more downbeat than usual but that doesn't mean we didn't give 'em hell.
Agent 001 hit the ground running and made sure to capture as much of the show as possible. As usual, that resulted in a particularly interesting collection of pictures from the Motor City.
Best of Detroit NAIAS
Whether it was all-new product reveals where he snapped the inside and outside, top to bottom, or simply snapping shots of the people who were partying it up, 001 was able to capture the essence of the Detroit show. Take, for example, the people who attended the pre-show event with the super high-end collection of autos. What a great mix of folks that all have one thing in common: Their love for vehicles.
In addition, I am a fan of the images from the launch of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Although the vehicle is kind of cool, check out 001's handiwork in the historical Michigan Theater. While it's seen better days, Mercedes was still able to throw a great event in a building that means something to the greater Detroit area.
All that said, check out the creme de la creme from this year's NAIAS.
