The BIG Game Day Ads: WHICH Auto Company Walked Away With A Big "W"?

Agent00R submitted on 2/6/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:52:19 AM

0 user comments | Views : 556 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As we've seen every year, the Super Bowl is the annual event where marketers and agencies get to shine.

This year wasn't any different.

That said, while watching the 51st Super Bowl Agent 001 and I were texting back and forth regarding the latest advertising efforts. It was definitely a tough year to stand out without putting off viewers.

You just had to watch social media to see audience's reaction.

So, we've got to ask now that you've had time to digest: WHICH automaker's ad stood out to YOU during last night's BIG game? And, which one made you tune out?



The BIG Game Day Ads: WHICH Auto Company Walked Away With A Big

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]