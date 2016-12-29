The BIGGEST Sales Let Downs Of 2016 — These Are The VEHICLES Experiencing BIG Problems

One thing that we do like to keep an eye on here at AutoSpies are auto sales.

That's because it's helpful for a couple reasons.

First, we like to know what's trending and keep an eye on what's hot. Second, we like be aware of what will most likely be able to get us a good deal. It's economics 101, really, with simple supply/demand principles.

So, which vehicles had a ROUGH 2016? See the list below.

Keep in mind that not all of these sold in small numbers. Take, for example, the BMWs and Lexus products. While they still sold in large volume, year-over-year their sales figures were significantly hit on a percentage basis.

These are the worst selling cars of 2016:

- Acura ILX
- Acura RLX
- Alfa Romeo 4C
- BMW 3-Series and 4-Series — experiencing steep YOY declines
- Cadillac ELR
- Chrysler 200 — experiencing steep YOY declines
- Dodge Dart — experiencing steep YOY declines
- Fiat 500 and 500L
- Lexus GS, IS, LS, CT, RC — experiencing steep YOY declines
- Lincoln MKT and MKS
- Toyota GT86

Are YOU surprised?


User Comments

MDarringer

The list is apples and oranges.

The Acura ILX and RLX suffer from the pedestrian Hondas they are based on "shining through" in the worse possible ways.

The crazies bought the Alfa Romeo 4C, but anyone with a brain knows it barely worth half its sticker price.

The Fiat 500 is old and the restyling was imperceptible.

The Lincoln MKT is no longer stocked at dealers and a trickle of them were put out to livery. The rank-and-file customer is pretty much out of luck. We stopped stocking them 18 months ago because they tended to sit around for a year before being sold at a huge discount. The Flex as pretty much all the same options, looks better, and costs a lot less. The MKS is discontinued so it follows that its sales are plummeting.

As with the Alfa 4C, the crazies bought the Toyota GT86 and people with a brain know it's easily eclipsed in performance by other cars for the same or even less money.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2016 5:30:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

