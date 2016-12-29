The BIGGEST Sales Let Downs Of 2016 — These Are The VEHICLES Experiencing BIG Problems

One thing that we do like to keep an eye on here at AutoSpies are auto sales. That's because it's helpful for a couple reasons.



First, we like to know what's trending and keep an eye on what's hot. Second, we like be aware of what will most likely be able to get us a good deal. It's economics 101, really, with simple supply/demand principles.



So, which vehicles had a ROUGH 2016? See the list below.



Keep in mind that not all of these sold in small numbers. Take, for example, the BMWs and Lexus products. While they still sold in large volume, year-over-year their sales figures were significantly hit on a percentage basis.



These are the worst selling cars of 2016:



- Acura ILX

- Acura RLX

- Alfa Romeo 4C

- BMW 3-Series and 4-Series — experiencing steep YOY declines

- Cadillac ELR

- Chrysler 200 — experiencing steep YOY declines

- Dodge Dart — experiencing steep YOY declines

- Fiat 500 and 500L

- Lexus GS, IS, LS, CT, RC — experiencing steep YOY declines

- Lincoln MKT and MKS

- Toyota GT86



Are YOU surprised?





