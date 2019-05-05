The BMW X7 Is Helping The Company Beat Mercedes' Sales — WHO Should Add A FULL-SIZE SUV Next?

To kick off 2019, BMW launched one of its most powerful weapons yet. That would be the BMW X7.



You know, the full-size sport-utility vehicle from the blue and white. Not only has demand been pent up since the biggest SUV offering from the Bavarians was the X5, but the full-size SUV market is HOT right now. Here's the thing: It doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.



This got me thinking: WHO should add one NEXT in order to see a similar sales boost?



Just off the top of my dome, there's three prime candidates:



- Acura — Its SUV lineup is what sells and the company does build great SUVs in form of the RDX and MDX, why wouldn't it want to keep a good thing going?

- Audi — The Q7 just isn't a full-size SUV, folks and the four rings needs a hit right now.

- Land Rover — Although the flagship Range Rover LWB is brilliant, there's no third row and the third rows found in other Land Rover products are abysmal.







BMW AG is starting to run roughshod over rival Daimler AG in the U.S., with the new X7 sport utility vehicle helping the German automaker pull further ahead on the sales charts.



BMW deliveries rose 1.4 percent in April, aided by the behemoth SUV’s second full month of sales. Through the first four months of the year, the brand has sold 3,584 more luxury vehicles than Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz, whose deliveries slumped 16 percent last month.



“We’re right where we want to be,” Bernhard Kuhnt, BMW of North America’s president, said in a statement. “Demand for the BMW X7 only continues to grow..."



