The Best-Selling BMW 4 Series 'Coupe' Is Actually A Sedan...

gaf42 submitted on 4/28/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:18:09 PM

0 user comments | Views : 114 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: bmw, 4 series

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When is a coupe not a coupe? When it’s a BMW Gran Coupe.

Contrary to BMW’s nomenclature that intends to reserve even-numbered series for two-door cars, Gran Coupe models have four doors and a liftback-style trunk out back. So the 4 Series Gran Coupe, for example, is really just a functional sedan. And in fact, it’s out-selling the two-door coupe on which it’s based.

During a product briefing for the updated 4 Series model range, BMW shared some rather interesting sales statistics. Despite arriving after the traditional Coupe and Convertible models, the 4 Series Gran Coupe is now outselling both… combined. On a global scale, the Gran Coupe accounts for 54 percent of all 4 Series sales, while the coupe and convertible together account for the remaining 46 percent.

Read Article


The Best-Selling BMW 4 Series 'Coupe' Is Actually A Sedan...

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]