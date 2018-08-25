The Cadillac Escalade Turns 20 — What Does The Next-gen Escalade NEED To SUCCEED?

I think we can all agree on one thing: The Cadillac Escalade, when it made its prime time debut, was a game changer. It propelled us all down a road where large, luxury sport-utility vehicles went mainstream.



Sure, the Mercedes-Benz G-wagon existed but in 1999 it wasn't being imported stateside. And while the Lincoln Navigator had its moment, it didn't quite explode like the Escalade. Remember, for quite a long stretch, the Escalade was the go-to choice for high-performing athletes, Hollywood's A-list crowd and the C-suite.



And now it's turning 20.



Hard to believe, right? Who knew back in 1999 that this vehicle would become an icon and one of the marque's most desired products?



Having said that, check out this quick clip of a General Motors employee, Greg Wallace, who owned and currently looks after the very first Escalade to ever see the light of day.











