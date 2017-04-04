The Car No One Wants? Chevy Bolt Sales Fall Amid Production Ramp Up - Sales Goal Already In Jeopardy

GM’s Chevy Bolt EV sales went down in February in the middle of its production ramp up and now we learn that they have stayed at the same level, 978 units, in March, according to GM’s delivery report today.

While it’s not uncommon to see delays during a production ramp up, we are now 4 months into the start of production and GM has been expanding the Chevy Bolt EV’s market without more inventory.

During the first quarter 2017, GM expanded the market for the Bolt from just California and Oregon by adding Massachusetts, Maryland, and Virginia in February and even New York and New Jersey in March.

