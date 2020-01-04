The Cars Of Shaquille O'Neal - What Does A 7'1" NBA Star Fit In?

At 7’1’’ and 350 lbs, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal was one of the tallest and heaviest basketball players ever. He also happens to be one of the best. His career spanned six teams and multiple awards and had him feature in top lists when it came to numbers and scores. And when you're at the top of your game the way Shaq is, money is simply not an issue.

Over the years, Shaquille has amassed an enviable fortune - enough to splurge on the coolest of wheels. Remember though, there are only some cars that can fit his larger-than-life frame in comfort, which makes these special cars some of his most prized possessions.