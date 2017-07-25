The Chevrolet officially announced that is working on Colorado Performance for 2019

The Chevrolet is working on the newest pickup truck called 2019 Chevy Colorado Performance.

The new model, which graces the showrooms toward the end of 2018, will enjoy a good position in the global markets. The GM suggested that the redesigned Chevy Colorado becomes one of the best-selling contenders in the company’s pickup truck lineup.

The Motocross legend Ricky Carmichael optimized this pickup, so it suits all motorcycle or mountain bike enthusiasts. The Chevrolet teamed up with Ricky to create a Chevy Colorado Performance concept that would serve as a gear hauler for both motorcycle and mountain bike fans.


