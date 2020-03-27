The China Covid- 19 Virus Is Bad. But The Future Of EV's There Could Also Be In Trouble.

In Shenzhen, in almost every residential building there are two charging units.

One out of 10 cars on the street are Teslas," she says. "In China if the policy leads in one direction, technology and money goes in that direction too.

The vast majority [of electric car makers] will not survive. But how long they survive and whether industry consolidation occurs through lots of mergers or bankruptcies will depend on the willingness of the government.

"Chinese auto and battery technology is still not world-class. CATL and BYD are strong battery makers, but they are still somewhat behind technologically from their South Korean and Japanese counterparts. And Chinese automakers are still second-class producers even in their own country and they have barely any sales outside China


The China Covid- 19 Virus Is Bad. But The Future Of EV's There Could Also Be In Trouble.

User Comments

runninglogan1

China's electric car companies are in trouble.

Tesla not so much.

runninglogan1

Posted on 3/27/2020 9:06:49 PM   

valhallakey

Looks like we have taken ownership of the virus - USA USA #1

valhallakey

Posted on 3/28/2020 2:07:46 AM   

F1_Driver

Bad grammar much? "There Could Also Be In Trouble?" Did you mean, "THEY could also be in trouble?" Check your Chinglish/Engrish.

F1_Driver

Posted on 3/28/2020 6:32:45 AM   

qweasdzxc

Gosh you don't speak English or what? Read that title again!

qweasdzxc

Posted on 3/28/2020 11:10:24 AM   

qwertyfla1

Shenzen is a beautiful city and neighbouring HK must be Teslas biggest market or a close second. The Chinese brands don't have the snob appeal of Tesla or Krauts and it is fashionable to have fat kids there to display your wealth (mainland) along with all the gaudy brands and huge logos. Even if the tech was equal it still wouldn't sell as well due to the different culture and Chinese mentality.

qwertyfla1

Posted on 3/28/2020 7:36:53 AM   

stiffy

The pannel gap in the background is a real eyesore.

stiffy

Posted on 3/28/2020 9:37:25 PM   

dlin

Good catch

dlin

Posted on 3/28/2020 9:58:56 PM   

