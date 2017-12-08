The Creator of James Bond, 007, Was OBVIOUSLY A Car Nut — Note To Be Auctioned

When you think of James Bond, what are several things that come to mind? If you're having difficulty, let me spell it out for you.



1) Cool cars;
2) Even cooler gadgets;
3) Snappy dresser;
4) Dangerous missions; and,
5) The hottest women.

It should come as no surprise that the author of the original books, Ian Fleming, was also a bit of a car geek. At least, that's what we think based on a recent note that is set to be auctioned come August 16. 

In the letter he asks a friend to find out if Mercedes-Benz will be producing a 220SE coupe or convertible. This is because he was looking for a change of pace and wanted to dump his Ford Thunderbird. Can you blame the man?

See the note below:




An auction listing appeared in my inbox this morning, offering for sale a letter written by 007 creator Ian Fleming in August, 1959, asking a friend's help in finding a new car. Fleming was considering a W111 generation Mercedes 220SE, appreciating its cutting edge tech (fuel injection) but hoping the factory would soon produce a sportier version. It may have been written 58 years ago, but it reads just like a slew of similar letters I get from Roadshow readers every month!



