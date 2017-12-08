When you think of James Bond, what are several things that come to mind? If you're having difficulty, let me spell it out for you.



1) Cool cars;

2) Even cooler gadgets;

3) Snappy dresser;

4) Dangerous missions; and,

5) The hottest women.



It should come as no surprise that the author of the original books, Ian Fleming, was also a bit of a car geek. At least, that's what we think based on a recent note that is set to be auctioned come August 16.



In the letter he asks a friend to find out if Mercedes-Benz will be producing a 220SE coupe or convertible. This is because he was looking for a change of pace and wanted to dump his Ford Thunderbird. Can you blame the man?



See the note below:









An auction listing appeared in my inbox this morning, offering for sale a letter written by 007 creator Ian Fleming in August, 1959, asking a friend's help in finding a new car. Fleming was considering a W111 generation Mercedes 220SE, appreciating its cutting edge tech (fuel injection) but hoping the factory would soon produce a sportier version. It may have been written 58 years ago, but it reads just like a slew of similar letters I get from Roadshow readers every month!



