The Cyber Risks No One Is Talking About Should Scare You

Cybersecurity solutions are all about managing risk. Researchers and the automotive community are engaged in the emerging discussions regarding autonomous cars, CIA investigations into nation-state attacks and black- and white-hat hacks with various consequences.

At the extreme, television pundits speak of potential catastrophes ranging from potential chatter within the Dark Web to real-world examples of hacks such as the 2015 Jeep that left a journalist helpless on the freeway after his engine was killed. At the other end of the spectrum, the engineering community is discussing more likely risks like Denial of Service (DoS) attacks against individuals or fleets where hackers would disable vehicles for ransom payments.