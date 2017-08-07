The Day Agent 00R Has Been Waiting For — Delivery Day For His 2017 BMW M2

Agent00R submitted on 7/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:15:26 AM
It's not every day that you are able to take delivery of an all-new vehicle.
Today just so happens to be my lucky day. That's because the wait is over. BMW M2It's been quite some time since I put my $1,000 down and pulled the trigger on a 2017 M2 order. But as of today around 1:00 p.m. ET I will be the proud owner of an all-new M2. Special thanks to BMW of Manhattan for working with me on the deal and, more importantly, Manny Antunes who took care of me throughout the process. Personally, I believe it's a no brainer to work with BMW of Manhattan as it is a BMWNA-affiliated dealer, which means it is not a franchise. If you're looking for priority 1 options or BMW Individual orders, this is the place to come to. It's like Rye Playland, just in Manhattan.**Read DealerRater's review of BMW Manhattan HERE. In addition, learn more about Manny Antunes HERE.That said, check out the slew of initial pictures I received from Manny yesterday. Also, note the hint of what's to come thanks to Phil at DetailersDomain.BMW M2
