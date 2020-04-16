The Donald Trump Of Cars Strikes Again? Musk MOCKS CNN BIGLY! Says He's Shocked They Still EXIST!

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attacked CNN on Thursday after the network claimed in a report that Tesla’s promised ventilators were never delivered to hospitals in California, citing a statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office.



Musk then posted screenshots of two emails purportedly showing the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services confirming receipt of the ventilators.



“They worked great during testing today. We will put these to use tomorrow,” the Department told Tesla on March 27th.





