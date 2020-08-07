The EV ONLY Club: Bank Says No More Loans For Fossil Fuel Vehicles

A Danish bank will no longer provide automotive loans for cars powered by fossil fuels in an attempt to encourage customers to consider electric vehicles, which are more environmentally-conscious.

Merkur Andelskasse, a Denmark-based financial institution, has announced that there will no longer be financing options for car buyers who are interested in receiving loans for gas-powered automobiles. The strategy should convince many customers who go to Merkur for loans to consider sustainable transportation options because the bank offers the best interest rates for electric cars in Denmark, according to ABC Nyheter.