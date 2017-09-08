The Ford is working on the new concept F-650 for 2018

The 2018 Ford F-650 is actually a medium duty truck that has been created in a joint venture with Navistar International. It was first released in 2000 and from that time it has been providing various kinds of services like towing, delivering the massive amount of luggage etc. For last 15 years, it has been receiving many makeovers and this new model will also adopt the same theory. It is the third best selling model of Ford and they are confident that this new model will hold this legacy.



The 2018 Ford F-650 Concept model will soon hit the production line and will appear on the market by 2018. This truck is mainly aimed at working class people who need medium duty trucks during their daily days of works.



