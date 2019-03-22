The GREAT Debate: Are Today's Vehicles Getting TOO Expensive?

Over the past 15 years, it's been amazing to watch the evolution of the automotive industry. Hell, if you go back to 2004 and you look at most autos' infotainment systems, they're reminiscent of an Atari video game.



Today, it's another world.



But with vast improvement comes, well, bigger price tags. Back in the early 2000s you could buy a BMW 3-Series for $35,000, nicely equipped. Today? You're looking more at like $50,000 — that's for a four-cylinder 330i, mind you.



Although I typically would argue that the power outputs are better than ever in addition to increased safety features, I've started to realize that some manufacturers are able to ship a nicely packaged product at a relatively affordable price.



So, I've got to ask: Are today's vehicles getting TOO expensive?



What say you, Spies?





