The GREAT Debate: Are Today's Vehicles Getting TOO Expensive?

Agent00R submitted on 3/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:03:27 PM

1 user comments | Views : 364 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Over the past 15 years, it's been amazing to watch the evolution of the automotive industry.

Hell, if you go back to 2004 and you look at most autos' infotainment systems, they're reminiscent of an Atari video game.

Today, it's another world.

But with vast improvement comes, well, bigger price tags. Back in the early 2000s you could buy a BMW 3-Series for $35,000, nicely equipped. Today? You're looking more at like $50,000 — that's for a four-cylinder 330i, mind you.

Although I typically would argue that the power outputs are better than ever in addition to increased safety features, I've started to realize that some manufacturers are able to ship a nicely packaged product at a relatively affordable price.

So, I've got to ask: Are today's vehicles getting TOO expensive?

What say you, Spies?



The GREAT Debate: Are Today's Vehicles Getting TOO Expensive?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

In a word: yes

While I am a proponent of safety features, more and more are being mandated that should be left optional, but that isn't the real culprit. The nanny state that mandates a recall if there is a speck of dust on the car has a cost that is then built into the price of the car. Beyond that, the culture of entitlement, as championed by Queen Oprah, chants "I deserve that and I deserve that and I deserve that..." which makes options popular that manufacturers then make standard--at a cost--to consumers.

Why isn't there a bare-bones Mustang LX 5.0 for $27K? And so on. Routinely, I call for price control.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/22/2019 11:22:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]