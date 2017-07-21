The GREAT Debate: Did Honda BLOW It With The 2018 Accord OR Is This The SMARTEST Thing Its Done?

Agent00R submitted on 7/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:17:33 AM
If you were to name some of the top-selling sedans on the market today, you'd have to be silly to forget the Honda Accord.
And not only is it a top seller, it also is a brilliant car. Is it the best thing I've driven? No. But I'll tell you what, when compared to what else is in its class it is a very, very nice ride. Hell, I even named the Accord one of my Top 007 picks for 2015.2018 Honda AccordBut there's a problem lurking in the industry: People are moving away from sedans and getting into sport-utility vehicles. One could argue its for the utility, others could argue it's for the higher seating position and you could say it's due to space.Really it's all three plus the fact gas is cheap these days.So rather than build another standard sedan, it seems Honda wanted to push the boundaries. That's why we've been shipped the 2018 Honda Accord that appears to have a hatch. Considering how successful the Civic has been, it seems like the company is simply following that playbook. Whether or not it will work is another matter as the demographic is a bit different.Having said that, I've got to ask: Did Honda BLOW it with the 2018 Accord or is this the SMARTEST move the company's design department could have made?2018 Honda Accord
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
While I don't think the new Accord or any new Sedan will halt the move toward SUVs and CUVs, I do think the Accord delivered a blow to its competition with this new design (both interior and exterior). This is by far the nicest interior I have seen ever on a Honda, and the exterior looks sporty and premium. It may actually hurt Genesis the most who is trying to become a premium brand and only has sedans in its lineup currently. — bnilhome (View Profile)
While I don't think the new Accord or any new Sedan will halt the move toward SUVs and CUVs, I do think the Accord delivered a blow to its competition with this new design (both interior and exterior). This is by far the nicest interior I have seen ever on a Honda, and the exterior looks sporty and premium. It may actually hurt Genesis the most who is trying to become a premium brand and only has sedans in its lineup currently.
— bnilhome (View Profile)
