The GREAT Debate: Does The WIDEBODY Trend Need To END?

Over the past decade, we've pulled up front row seats for the latest and greatest trends in the automotive industry. We've seen amazing ones that blew our minds. We've also witnessed some immensely awful taste.



Ultimately, any buyer can choose how to express themselves how they like — obviously. But, boy, we can't help but scratch our heads and wonder out loud, "Why?"



The latest among these is the widebody trend.



Over the past couple of years it seems as though there's a slew of body kits and modifications for enthusiasts to rivet onto their vehicle. The end result? A cheap and tacky modification.



If you want to see an excellent way to ruin an awesome car, check out Liberty Walk's work. Even better, see anything done by Mansory.



Below is one example of a computer-generated video of an Audi RS6 Avant that's kitted out. Thankfully, it only exists in some mouthbreathers' imaginations. For now.



So, I've got to ask: Does the widebody trend NEED to END?





<br>



