The GREAT Debate: Is The All-New Honda Accord The FIRST Ugly Design From Honda In A While?

Now I know it's been several weeks since Honda released the all-new Accord into the world. Obviously, it's not in dealers just yet but we all know how it's going to look when the time comes.



While it's clear that the company did something right with the Accord's all-new look, it hasn't left my mind. And I am not so sure it's a good thing.



2018 Honda Accord



That's because, to me, the all-new Accord isn't a good looking vehicle.



Yes, I said it.



When I get a look at it I have flashbacks to the Accord Crosstour and that thing was horrendous. But, I have to admit, when we showed the Spies the first collection of photos, the overwhelming feedback was actually positive.



In recent years I think Honda has actually been doing a good job with its automotive design. The previous-gen Accord looked solid, the all-new Civic is a clear winner, the HR-V and CR-V are great looking products and the Ridgeline, while pedestrian, is a handsome vehicle.



So, I've got to ask: Is the all-new Accord the first UGLY design Honda has revealed in some time? What say you, Spies?





2018 Honda Accord











































































































