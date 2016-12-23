The GREAT Debate: What COLOR Are You Absolutely HATING Right Now On Automobiles?

If you're into fashion or anything high style, you probably know that much like many other things in life, trending colors are cyclical.

There is a reason why Pantone selects its color for the year.

When it comes to automobiles, we've spoken to leading designers to better understand this phenomena as well. While it may not be a yearly change, there are phases where certain colors and tones dominate for a bit of time and then the designers who dictate this tend to move on.

That said, we're a wee bit curious: What color are you absolutely HATING right now on vehicles?

From what I've been seeing from the latest and greatest debuts as well as product launches there's two competing interests: 1) Bright colors, and 2) military-inspired paints.

That includes flat grays, flat sand-like colors and army green. In fact, at my daily parking garage in New York City I have spotted a matte Army Green Cadillac Escalade and a matching Mercedes-Benz S-Class. I guess someone's feeling like they're going to battle?

So, what color are you just not feeling at the moment?



User Comments

MDarringer

Green is one color I dislike including BRG. I'm not saying I've been inundated by green cars.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 7:10:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

It's not a particular color. It's that flat, primer-like finish that's showing up on some vehicles. It looks unfinished, like primer. This is true even if you give it a fancy name, like BMW's "frozen (whatever)." I'm not liking it, but "hate" is too strong a word.

Mind you, if YOU like it, and it's on your car, then that's your business, and all the power to ya for getting what YOU like!

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 7:31:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

MDarringer

I'm the same way. If a friend is happy with his car even if I wouldn't want it, fine.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 7:51:42 PM | | Votes: 0   

t_bone

Silver and gray have had far too long a run.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 9:09:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

PUGPROUD

When the economy picks up the colors will get lighter and brighter in all classes. Black, gray and silver are popular because they reflect consumers' moods and lack of optimism, choosing to blend in not stand out.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 12/23/2016 9:40:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

BobM

All the colors in the White, Silver, Gray, Black spectrum... Some because they're simply too boring, but most because they're ubiquitous.

Even the ugly Pea Soup Green shows more individuality than buying a "safe" monochromatic color like gray. Don't get me wrong there are a few good colors in this spectrum by some Automakers, however they're visually they don't stand out due to their prevalence.

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2016 5:18:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

gkearns56

Respectfully I don't quite see it that way. I love the Silver paint on my car. It doesn't show dirt; it looks clean; allows me to see all the detail lines on my Audi S6; it has a beautiful reflection.

Additionally, I buy a new car every 2-3 years (only because of family working for a few different car companies), picking a good color for resale is essential for me. I'm not going to buy a pink Cadillac (remember the Avon sales people) or some green color which is hard to sell.

Some of the brighter colors look very good. I love black, have had 4 black cars. If you don't know how to clean and care for a black car, maybe you shouldn't own one. Specific colors are a personal choice and preference. The black, silver, white will always be very popular.

gkearns56 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2016 7:50:22 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It's interesting that the new Continental's colors are jizz pearlescent white, silver, dark gray, dark blue, black, and diarrhea brown. Guess which one we refuse to stock.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/24/2016 9:06:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

