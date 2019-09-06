The GREAT Debate: What Does The Porsche Taycan NEED to SUCCEED?

It's amazing to see such high interest in Porsche's first-ever electric vehicle, the Taycan.

But, it's not just the AutoSpies faithful who want to learn more.

I've been getting inquiries from folks at work and other acquaintances from all walks of life.

There's some building excitement. And, honestly, I wasn't sure that'd be the case with this Porsche.

One thing is readily apparent: Buyers are seeking well-built EVs that deliver the goods. So, does Porsche have what it takes?

I'd think so. This company tests its prototypes all over the world and is notorious for its rigorous testing schedule.

But rather than discuss Porsche's engineering prowess, we're more interested in something else. Simply put: What does the all-new Taycan NEED to SUCCEED in your eyes?

Does it need 300+ miles of range? Does it need to recharge its battery from dead to 80 percent in 10-15 minutes? Does it need to more strongly weight comfort or performance?

What say you, Spies?



Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

User Comments

TauronB2G

They need to finally release it and stop with all the teasers. Porsche is about to blow the launch like Toyota did with the Supra... you know drop spy shots and teasers fur 5 years, then when it’s finally launched it’s a let down because we’ve seen it already.

TauronB2G

