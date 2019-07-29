The GREAT Debate: What Is YOUR Color Of The Year?

If you've been following AutoSpies for some time, you may have noticed by now that certain things make us tick. One of those things happens to be color choices and how buyers spec their unique rides.



We love anything that's paint to sample or BMW Individual or Audi Exclusive. You get the gist.



Even when the colors are WRONG. There's something RIGHT about a buyer getting exactly what they've requested. Someone who has taken it to the next level is New Jersey's Michael Fux, who has consistently worked with brands like McLaren and Rolls-Royce to create one-off paints and interiors. Hats off to you, sir.



All that said, we were thinking this weekend. Especially after we saw this Porsche 911 GT3 Touring that appears to be British Racing Green.



What do YOU think is the color of 2019?



