The GREAT Debate: Which Color Is WORSE? Gold Or Brown?

Tonight, we've got to ask an important question. We're sure this will be quite a polarizing topic but we've got to get down to the bottom of it.



WHICH color is worse: BROWN or GOLD?



Over the past couple of weeks I've seen a handful of vehicles painted in both shades. Frankly, it's not too uncommon to stumble across a 2000s Infiniti I30 painted that champagne hue. But what I've discovered is that brown is making a comeback in a big way.



Hell, even one of the exclusive BMW Individual colors you could option the pre-refresh BMW M760i was a matte brown. It was so dark it would look black most of the time; however, when the sun came out it was most definitely brown.



Just the other day I saw a late model Mercedes-Benz SL-Class in brown as well. But that's just the start. That's because Agent 001 sent me pictures today of a brown-colored Lexus LC500h. To me this is such a head scratcher, especially for that car, given how many colors it looks great in.



Having said that, we're curious about which color YOU think is the worst choice. We're all ears!





































