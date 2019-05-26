The GREAT Debate: Which Color Is WORSE? Gold Or Brown?

Agent00R submitted on 5/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:58:47 PM
Tonight, we've got to ask an important question.
We're sure this will be quite a polarizing topic but we've got to get down to the bottom of it. WHICH color is worse: BROWN or GOLD?Over the past couple of weeks I've seen a handful of vehicles painted in both shades. Frankly, it's not too uncommon to stumble across a 2000s Infiniti I30 painted that champagne hue. But what I've discovered is that brown is making a comeback in a big way.Hell, even one of the exclusive BMW Individual colors you could option the pre-refresh BMW M760i was a matte brown. It was so dark it would look black most of the time; however, when the sun came out it was most definitely brown.Just the other day I saw a late model Mercedes-Benz SL-Class in brown as well. But that's just the start. That's because Agent 001 sent me pictures today of a brown-colored Lexus LC500h. To me this is such a head scratcher, especially for that car, given how many colors it looks great in.Having said that, we're curious about which color YOU think is the worst choice. We're all ears!
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Any color on a Lexus.— Dexter1 (View Profile)
Not a fan of either but gold is usually pretty putrid.— MDarringer (View Profile)
I would gladly take a brown car over any gold car any day of the week. As Lexus shows, you can do a great job of it if you try.— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
