The GREAT Debate: Which Sedan Is The BEST Right Now For UNDER $25,000 (Street Price)?

These days sports cars, wagons and sedans are having it a bit tough.

They're just not selling how they used to.

Meanwhile, sport-utility vehicles are enjoying consumers flocking to them. Build it and they will come.

Frankly, it's quite a shame. That's because right now sedans are better than ever. The silver lining, however, is that today you can score a helluva deal on a sedan. Dealers are looking to move these vehicles off their lots.

This got the Agents thinking. And, of course, we turn to you — the tastemakers — to help us sort this one out.

We want to know: Which SEDAN is the BEST on the market right now for UNDER a $25,000 street price?

Could it be the Honda Accord? Ford Fusion? Hyundai Sonata? Nissan Altima? Something else?

What say you, Spies?



valhallakey

I would buy a used CPO. I can't think of a single one of these I would WANT.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 11:42:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Agree CPO or my current fave a used first generation E 55 AMG u can scoop up for less than 10k, arguably the most reliable AMG ever and no air suspension sabotage, some are starting to appreciate too!

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2019 1:11:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

The best sedan is an SUV. Sedans are an example of WASTED SPACE and WASTED UTILITY.
New technology allows SUV's to drive as well or better than a sedan.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2019 7:32:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

You cannot lose with a CamCord or a FusOptiNata. You can however lose with an Altima or a Rentabu.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2019 8:39:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

