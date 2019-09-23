The GREAT Debate: Who DIES First In America? The English Or The Italians? Jaguar? MINI? Maserati? Fiat? Alfa Romeo?

Right now the automotive industry is undergoing rather stressful times. Sales seem to have flatlined after hitting all-time highs and there's a systemic shift happening as manufacturers try to build electric vehicles.



In the process a lot of cash is being burned.



And while some are weathering the storm quite well, others are not doing such a great job. It doesn't help when their products are simply not strong. Some are total misses top to bottom, others lack great technology and others just have awful packaging.



Having said that, we think it's safe to say that there's a handful of brands that are in serious danger in the American market. The list includes: Jaguar, MINI, Maserati, Fiat and Alfa Romeo.



So, we've got to ask. WHO do YOU think is going to eat it first? The English or the Italians?





